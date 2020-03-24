Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $129.91 Million Stake in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,163,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 175,262 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.37% of Liberty Property Trust worth $129,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 57,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

NYSE:LPT opened at $61.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.95 and its 200-day moving average is $58.51. Liberty Property Trust has a 1-year low of $46.03 and a 1-year high of $65.38.

Liberty Property Trust Profile

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

