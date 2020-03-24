Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $140.52 Million Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,008,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,778 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.03% of UDR worth $140,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in UDR by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,718,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,004,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,436 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in UDR by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,166,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $754,953,000 after purchasing an additional 436,872 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in UDR by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,760,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,630,000 after purchasing an additional 102,848 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in UDR by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,413,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,696,000 after purchasing an additional 158,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in UDR by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,403,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,239,000 after purchasing an additional 170,421 shares in the last quarter. 98.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $467,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 173,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,085,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $2,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 400,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,118,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,983,000. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $30.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.45, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $51.25.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $302.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.49 million. UDR had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 16.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.87%.

UDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on UDR from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.69.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

