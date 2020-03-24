Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $151.67 Million Holdings in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 504,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,960 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.76% of Essex Property Trust worth $151,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESS. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $588,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 255.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,729,000 after acquiring an additional 36,797 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $678,000. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $817,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $182.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $292.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.39. Essex Property Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $175.81 and a twelve month high of $334.17. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.42 by ($1.47). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $2.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.30%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.05, for a total value of $810,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,046.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Farias sold 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.25, for a total value of $259,957.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,811.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,284 shares of company stock valued at $8,021,837 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ESS. BMO Capital Markets lowered Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BTIG Research downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $331.64.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.