Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 152,662 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,748,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,662 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.99% of Webster Financial worth $146,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WBS opened at $18.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.33. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $55.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.02.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WBS shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.50 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.79.

In related news, CEO John R. Ciulla acquired 2,300 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.51 per share, for a total transaction of $106,973.00. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

