Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 21,265 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 984,320 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,265 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.62% of F5 Networks worth $137,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,082,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $432,802,000 after acquiring an additional 53,857 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,865,374 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $400,149,000 after acquiring an additional 569,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 938,351 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $131,040,000 after acquiring an additional 249,957 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 547,548 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $76,465,000 after acquiring an additional 181,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 482.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 447,895 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $62,549,000 after acquiring an additional 370,947 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.03, for a total value of $34,257.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,075,773.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $320,705.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at $268,793.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,684 shares of company stock worth $1,052,896 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIV opened at $98.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.78 and a 1-year high of $168.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.68.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $569.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.71 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of F5 Networks to and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.73.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

