Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 51,597 Shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,653,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 51,597 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.92% of Xylem worth $130,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 15.3% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 787,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,669,000 after buying an additional 104,200 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 20.5% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.3% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 150,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,993,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 211.2% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 8,994 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 434,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,543,000 after purchasing an additional 8,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $56.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Xylem Inc has a 1-year low of $54.62 and a 1-year high of $89.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.07.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89. Xylem had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 34.44%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.60.

In other Xylem news, SVP Pak Steven Leung sold 4,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $379,717.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,510,024.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 1,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $92,089.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,487.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,692 shares of company stock worth $795,188 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

