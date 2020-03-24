Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stake in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,184,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 25,346 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.28% of Trimble worth $132,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 804,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Trimble from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp started coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Trimble from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Trimble from $53.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

In related news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 30,400 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $1,374,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,300.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie A. Shepard sold 15,838 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $726,964.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,784.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,938 shares of company stock worth $4,005,430 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $26.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.85. Trimble Inc has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $46.67.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $826.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

