Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 12,659 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,659 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.67% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $127,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. FMR LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.2% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 15.0% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 52.1% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.4% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period.

MDY opened at $220.85 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $214.22 and a 52-week high of $384.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $334.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $356.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.1098 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This is a boost from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

