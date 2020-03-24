Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 191,733 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 974,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 191,733 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.85% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $128,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,133,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 75,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,129,000 after buying an additional 22,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $33,832.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,789,906.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $38,194.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,903.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,252 shares of company stock valued at $165,245. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MAA stock opened at $84.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.45. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.58 and a 200-day moving average of $132.87.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $416.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.43 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 21.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.07%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MAA. Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.58.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

