Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 41,823 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 972,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,823 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.79% of Hubbell worth $143,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 1,944.0% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBB has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hubbell from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Hubbell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hubbell has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

In related news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 1,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $283,517.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,422,411.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David G. Nord sold 6,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $944,547.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,489,648.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $86.71 on Tuesday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $85.62 and a 1-year high of $155.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.46.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.08. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.83%.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

