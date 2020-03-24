Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 611,369 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,751,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 611,369 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.93% of Loews worth $144,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Loews by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,356,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,179,000 after purchasing an additional 15,145 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Loews by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,132,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,455,000 after purchasing an additional 19,508 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Loews by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 909,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,752,000 after purchasing an additional 83,326 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Loews by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 514,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,997,000 after purchasing an additional 98,093 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Loews by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 505,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Loews from $71.24 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of Loews stock opened at $29.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.85. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $28.52 and a 52-week high of $56.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Loews had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.00%.

In related news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 3,617 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $195,354.17. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,127.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 18,427 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total value of $972,024.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,358 shares of company stock valued at $1,940,908 over the last quarter. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

