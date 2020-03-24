Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 736,283 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,900,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 736,283 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $150,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RY. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $441,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,078,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $49.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $49.55 and a 12 month high of $82.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.65. The stock has a market cap of $77.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.94.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.816 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.50.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

