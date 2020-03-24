Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) was upgraded by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

BK opened at $27.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.34 and its 200-day moving average is $45.66. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $53.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BK. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,405,810,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2,064.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,741,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,727,121,000 after purchasing an additional 55,073,730 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,352,702,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. now owns 50,229,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,562,715,000 after purchasing an additional 17,217,529 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,045,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,221,846,000 after purchasing an additional 12,607,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

