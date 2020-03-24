BANKEX (BKX) 1-Day Volume Hits $11,887.00

BANKEX (CURRENCY:BKX) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. BANKEX has a market capitalization of $828,666.01 and approximately $11,887.00 worth of BANKEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BANKEX token can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, HitBTC, Upbit and Hotbit. In the last week, BANKEX has traded 122.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00051164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000646 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.94 or 0.04211778 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00065596 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00037810 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006035 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015242 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011338 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003572 BTC.

BANKEX Token Profile

BANKEX (BKX) is a token. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. BANKEX’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,250,895 tokens. BANKEX’s official Twitter account is @BankExProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. BANKEX’s official website is bankex.com/en. The official message board for BANKEX is blog.bankex.org. The Reddit community for BANKEX is /r/bankex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BANKEX

BANKEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, IDEX, Upbit, HitBTC, Bittrex, Simex and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BANKEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BANKEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BANKEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

