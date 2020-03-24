Barclays Downgrades Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) to Equal Weight

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) was downgraded by Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 36.52% from the stock’s previous close.

PAGP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird cut Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James cut Plains GP from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains GP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

Shares of NYSE PAGP traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.86. 4,656,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,921,978. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.26. Plains GP has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.02 and a 200 day moving average of $17.77.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.30). Plains GP had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Plains GP will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert V. Sinnott acquired 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $436,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 93,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,854.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Willie Cw Chiang acquired 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.93 per share, for a total transaction of $970,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,235.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 376,787 shares of company stock worth $3,493,743 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,271,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Plains GP by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,708,176 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $240,820,000 after acquiring an additional 599,056 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Plains GP by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 39,168 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Plains GP by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 445,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,437,000 after acquiring an additional 251,290 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Plains GP by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 296,173 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 61,700 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

