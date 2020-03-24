EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Downgraded by Barclays to Underweight

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

ENLC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EnLink Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of NYSE:ENLC traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.00. 4,720,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,251,615. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.62. The firm has a market cap of $561.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.10. EnLink Midstream has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $13.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.36% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

