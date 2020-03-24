Barclays Lowers Login (LON:OOUT) to Equal weight

Login (LON:OOUT) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a GBX 7 ($0.09) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 10.50 ($0.14). Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.85% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON OOUT traded up GBX 0.22 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 5.48 ($0.07). The company had a trading volume of 511 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 83.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 313.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 million and a P/E ratio of -5.33. Login has a 1 year low of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 775 ($10.19). The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.05.

