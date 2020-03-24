Barclays Upgrades Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) to “Overweight”

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.12.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

KMI stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.88. 20,603,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,851,764. The company has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Kinder Morgan has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 6.29%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $6,772,109.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,858,000. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $402,735,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,650,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,215,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137,878 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 395.9% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,996,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $211,616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980,233 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,557,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,642,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $98,157,000 after purchasing an additional 883,888 shares during the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

See Also: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.