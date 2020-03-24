Basic Attention Token (BAT) Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 24th. In the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded 31.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Basic Attention Token token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00002310 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, Kyber Network, Bancor Network and WazirX. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $220.24 million and approximately $91.17 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015172 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.47 or 0.02609529 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 71% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00185371 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00033408 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00034382 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000172 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token’s launch date was May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,442,592,564 tokens. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org.

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Cobinhood, Livecoin, AirSwap, ABCC, Huobi, ChaoEX, Zebpay, Binance, WazirX, IDEX, Bancor Network, Poloniex, Gate.io, IDCM, LATOKEN, HitBTC, Mercatox, Radar Relay, Upbit, BitBay, Kyber Network, Bittrex, Koinex, DDEX, ZB.COM, CPDAX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Liqui, Ethfinex and Vebitcoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

