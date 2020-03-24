Bata Market Cap Reaches $32,898.16 (BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 24th. In the last seven days, Bata has traded up 36.6% against the dollar. One Bata coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, SouthXchange and Cryptopia. Bata has a market capitalization of $32,898.16 and approximately $137.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00604437 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015105 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007822 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Bata Coin Profile

Bata (CRYPTO:BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 28th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bata is www.bata.io. The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bata

Bata can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

