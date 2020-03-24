Bausch Health Companies (BHC) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE: BHC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/23/2020 – Bausch Health Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $17.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Bausch Health Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $60.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Bausch Health Companies was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/17/2020 – Bausch Health Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $26.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Bausch Health Companies was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/20/2020 – Bausch Health Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $31.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Bausch Health Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $32.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Bausch Health Companies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Bausch Health Companies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Bausch Health Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Bausch Health Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $33.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Bausch Health Companies was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

1/26/2020 – Bausch Health Companies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BHC traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.19. 1,095,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,369,719. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.71. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $31.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.79, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.29.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 20.79% and a positive return on equity of 68.06%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Bausch Health Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christina Ackermann bought 4,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $80,117.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 87,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,221.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Schutter Richard U. De bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.08 per share, for a total transaction of $115,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 279,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,090. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 10,490 shares of company stock worth $215,516 over the last 90 days. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,491,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,769,000 after acquiring an additional 7,429,396 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth $126,441,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 410.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,909,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,120 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 2,337.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,124,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 375.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 950,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,452,000 after acquiring an additional 750,922 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

