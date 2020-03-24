Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.11% of Bausch Health Companies worth $11,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHC. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5,071.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Christina Ackermann purchased 4,390 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $80,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,221.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Schutter Richard U. De purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.08 per share, for a total transaction of $115,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 279,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,090. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 10,490 shares of company stock worth $215,516 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Bausch Health Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.81.

BHC stock opened at $13.27 on Tuesday. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $31.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.61, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.29.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 68.06% and a negative net margin of 20.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

