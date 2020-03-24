Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Shares Bought by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC raised its position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,403 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,724 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $20,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, grace capital bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAX traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.29. The stock had a trading volume of 115,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,421,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00. Baxter International Inc has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $95.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.61 and its 200-day moving average is $85.28.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 26.59%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.16.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

