Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) Given a €53.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) has been given a €53.00 ($61.63) price target by UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BMW. Barclays set a €92.00 ($106.98) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Independent Research set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €68.80 ($80.00).

BMW traded up €3.48 ($4.05) on Tuesday, reaching €43.29 ($50.33). 2,345,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The stock has a market cap of $25.81 billion and a PE ratio of 4.00. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a twelve month low of €51.02 ($59.33) and a twelve month high of €78.30 ($91.05). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €57.65 and its 200-day moving average price is €66.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

