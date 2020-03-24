Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Neutral”

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BTE. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Baytex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from $0.80 to $0.60 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.33.

Shares of BTE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.23. 2,369,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,468,906. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $126.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $2.32.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Baytex Energy had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $337.84 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Baytex Energy will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in Baytex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Baytex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Baytex Energy by 182.4% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 13,615 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Baytex Energy by 410.0% in the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Baytex Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.98% of the company’s stock.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

