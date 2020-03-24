Beacon Hits Market Capitalization of $80,840.10 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. Beacon has a market cap of $80,840.10 and $54.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0670 or 0.00000998 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Over the last week, Beacon has traded 35% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,337,295 coins and its circulating supply is 1,205,682 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1.

Beacon Coin Trading

Beacon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

