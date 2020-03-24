BeatzCoin (BTZC) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. BeatzCoin has a total market cap of $241,348.57 and approximately $14.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BeatzCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BeatzCoin has traded up 45.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000156 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000105 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 69% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin (BTZC) is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,438,201,802 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BeatzCoin Token Trading

BeatzCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

