Beaxy Price Tops $0.0049 on Major Exchanges (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 24th. Beaxy has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $1,829.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beaxy has traded down 59.3% against the US dollar. One Beaxy token can now be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00050683 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000649 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.26 or 0.04091047 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00064940 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00037235 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006074 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014735 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010914 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003488 BTC.

Beaxy Profile

Beaxy is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,609,528 tokens. The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange. Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange.

Beaxy Token Trading

Beaxy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

