Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €110.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) has been assigned a €110.00 ($127.91) target price by analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.69% from the stock’s current price.

BC8 has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($160.47) target price on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Warburg Research set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Independent Research set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €105.56 ($122.74).

BC8 stock traded up €6.40 ($7.44) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €103.10 ($119.88). The stock had a trading volume of 153,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,276. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion and a PE ratio of 27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.84, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Bechtle has a 12-month low of €76.40 ($88.84) and a 12-month high of €149.00 ($173.26). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €124.07 and its 200 day moving average price is €114.62.

Bechtle Company Profile

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, maintenance and training, IT, cloud, and IT operation services.

