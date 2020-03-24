Bechtle (ETR:BC8) PT Set at €105.00 by Berenberg Bank

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) has been given a €105.00 ($122.09) target price by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BC8. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($160.47) target price on Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Bechtle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Baader Bank set a €129.00 ($150.00) target price on Bechtle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bechtle in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €107.67 ($125.19).

BC8 stock traded up €8.30 ($9.65) on Tuesday, reaching €105.00 ($122.09). 120,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,276. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €124.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of €114.62. Bechtle has a one year low of €76.40 ($88.84) and a one year high of €149.00 ($173.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.84, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

About Bechtle

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, maintenance and training, IT, cloud, and IT operation services.

