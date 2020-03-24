Befesa (ETR:BFSA) PT Set at €37.00 by Berenberg Bank

Befesa (ETR:BFSA) has been given a €37.00 ($43.02) price target by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 46.83% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of Befesa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of Befesa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th.

Befesa stock traded up €1.95 ($2.27) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €25.20 ($29.30). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,295 shares. The firm has a market cap of $792.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €29.97 and a 200-day moving average price of €33.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.46. Befesa has a twelve month low of €23.95 ($27.85) and a twelve month high of €40.70 ($47.33).

About Befesa

Befesa SA, a services company, offers waste management solutions. It operates through Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services segments. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel; and produces waelz oxide and other metals.

