Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BARK) Insider Acquires £2,800 in Stock

Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BARK) insider Rupert Fraser acquired 17,500 shares of Begbies Traynor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of £2,800 ($3,683.24).

BARK traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 16 ($0.21). 60,252 shares of the company traded hands.

Get Begbies Traynor Group alerts:

Begbies Traynor Group Company Profile

Tarncourt Ambit Properties Limited and Tarncourt Ambit Limited engages in the development of commercial properties. Workshop Trading Holdings Limited operates coffee shops. Tarncourt Ambit Properties Limited, Tarncourt Ambit Limited, and Workshop Trading Holdings Limited are based in the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Begbies Traynor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Begbies Traynor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.