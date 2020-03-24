Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 10,278 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,278 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 154,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 262,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,234,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 77,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $46.50 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $70.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.22 and its 200 day moving average is $66.22.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.