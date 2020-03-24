Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,764 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $5,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 281.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $25.76 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $38.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.53.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.