Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,626 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 202,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 29,578 shares in the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Cfra raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.40.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $162.39 on Tuesday. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $247.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.70. The firm has a market cap of $165.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.