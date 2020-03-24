Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 593 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 256.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

MDY opened at $220.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $334.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $356.01. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $214.22 and a 12-month high of $384.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.1098 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This is a boost from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

