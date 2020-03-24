Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 7,109 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 59.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,109 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, grace capital acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 64.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG opened at $97.70 on Tuesday. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $128.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.85 and a 200-day moving average of $122.18. The stock has a market cap of $252.95 billion, a PE ratio of 57.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.07.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,919.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

