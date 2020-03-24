Belpointe Asset Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 52.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,468 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 0.9% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $6,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,622,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,657,000 after buying an additional 1,598,458 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,422,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,934,000 after buying an additional 169,332 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,140,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,215,000 after buying an additional 864,036 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,835,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,430,000 after buying an additional 1,424,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,689,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,204,000 after buying an additional 120,194 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:USMV opened at $46.61 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.40.

