Belpointe Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,876 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 1.1% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 491,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,709,000 after acquiring an additional 78,361 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 333,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,896,000 after acquiring an additional 10,651 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $170.46 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $237.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.08 and its 200-day moving average is $205.17.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

