Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $2.97 Million Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 52.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,528 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.59.

Walt Disney stock opened at $85.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.41. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

