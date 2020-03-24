Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $6.16 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 0.8% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $146.30 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $119.54 and a 12-month high of $159.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.39 and its 200-day moving average is $143.61.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

