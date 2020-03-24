Belpointe Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,428,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,130,000 after acquiring an additional 97,638 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,583,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,653 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,900,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,415,000 after acquiring an additional 27,053 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,694,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,245,000 after acquiring an additional 46,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10,934.1% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,616,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,177 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $68.26 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $67.57 and a one year high of $108.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.6687 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

