Belpointe Asset Management LLC Invests $3.36 Million in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:HSPX)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:HSPX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 66,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned about 2.04% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSPX. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth $343,000. Change Path LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth $377,000. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $34.58 on Tuesday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $33.92 and a one year high of $52.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.73 and its 200 day moving average is $49.14.

