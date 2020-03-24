Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,555 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 70.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,863 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MCD opened at $137.10 on Tuesday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $221.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,258. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MCD. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Longbow Research dropped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.21.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

