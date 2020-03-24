Belpointe Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) by 60.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,752 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Colony Credit Real Estate worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CLNC. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 199.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.31% of the company’s stock.

CLNC opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.87. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $16.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $361.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.39.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Colony Credit Real Estate had a positive return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 424.37%. The firm had revenue of $25.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Colony Credit Real Estate Inc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 38.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Colony Credit Real Estate’s payout ratio is -333.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Colony Credit Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colony Credit Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Colony Credit Real Estate from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Colony Credit Real Estate from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

