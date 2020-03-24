Belpointe Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 176.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,026 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $89.24 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $130.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

