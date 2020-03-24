Belpointe Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 346.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,413 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,292,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,333,598,000 after purchasing an additional 103,719 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,495,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,231,000 after purchasing an additional 118,993 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,698,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,513,000 after purchasing an additional 369,031 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,086,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,759,000 after purchasing an additional 44,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,172,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,613,000 after purchasing an additional 424,138 shares in the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WM. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. CIBC began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.43.

In other Waste Management news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $31,957.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,877,477.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 8,000 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,691.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,683 shares of company stock worth $17,217,165. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $87.87 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.50 and a 1 year high of $126.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.06. The firm has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.55%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

