Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 581 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,024 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $572,319,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 21,911.1% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 641,184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 638,271 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 1,438.4% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 611,145 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $143,801,000 after buying an additional 571,420 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $84,356,000. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC now owns 70,001 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $16,471,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total value of $1,488,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,012,911.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,160 shares of company stock valued at $12,214,957. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NVDA opened at $212.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $258.43 and a 200 day moving average of $222.56. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.60 and a fifty-two week high of $316.32. The firm has a market cap of $125.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NVIDIA from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Argus increased their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.84.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

