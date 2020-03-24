Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,802 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Benchmark Electronics worth $5,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the third quarter valued at $1,106,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $455,000. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 34,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the third quarter valued at $111,000. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BHE. Sidoti raised Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Benchmark Electronics from to in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

NYSE:BHE traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.67. 3,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,333. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.13 million, a PE ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.00. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $37.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $508.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.50 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 1.03%. Benchmark Electronics’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Benchmark Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

