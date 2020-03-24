Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Cancom (ETR:COK) a €60.00 Price Target

Cancom (ETR:COK) has been assigned a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 66.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on COK. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cancom in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €59.40 ($69.07).

Shares of ETR COK traded up €0.70 ($0.81) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €36.06 ($41.93). The stock had a trading volume of 293,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,248. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €46.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €50.14. Cancom has a 52-week low of €31.20 ($36.28) and a 52-week high of €57.10 ($66.40).

CANCOM SE provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

